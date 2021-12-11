Daily Red Sox Links: Hunter Renfroe, Alex Binelas, Austin Lambright

At first blush it would seem a bit strange for the Boston Red Sox to trade Hunter Renfroe after the outfielder served such a key role on the team’s run to the ALCS. But after the move, the team now has a whole lot of flexibility to replace him and perhaps find an upgrade. (Jason Mastrodonato; Boston Herald)

Speaking of that Renfroe trade, Boston not only got Jackie Bradley Jr. from the Milwaukee Brewers, but also a pair of prospects in Alex Binelas and David Hamilton. Ian Cundall provides some preliminary scouting reports on the pair. (Ian Cundall; Sox Prospects)

Last week the Red Sox added to their minor-league pitching depth in the Rule 5 Draft (the minor-league version), picking up Austin Lambright and Brian Keller. Sean McAdam gets some insight into the two new arms. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

In an attempt to curb the growing trend of tanking around the league, Jayson Stark proposes a new draft format. (Jayson Stark; The Athletic)