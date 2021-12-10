FanPost Friday: What would be your priority for baseball?

Baseball is currently trapped in a lockout, already serving to kill any momentum they may have built this winter with the free agency flurry sending talent to new teams around the league. The lockout and resulting transaction freeze was far from a surprise and in fact has been a foregone conclusion for a couple of years now, but it’s no less frustrating as a fan to have so much uncertainty with the league right now. Until a new deal is signed, there is going to be a cloud of dread hanging over the game regarding the possibility of missed games.

All of that being said, there is some good that can come out of this negotiation and a new collective bargaining agreement. It remains to be seen how much change we’re going to see whenever they do get around to hammering out a new deal, but there should at least be some tweaks, and the sport could look very different in some ways. We just don’t know if it will be good change or bad change.

Granted, all of that is relative, which is where this week’s FanPost Friday comes in. Let’s pretend, for some reason unbeknownst to anyone, you have the right to add any one thing into the new CBA. It could be to do with the financial structure of the game, how people watch the sport, on-the-field rule changes, or maybe turning the warning track into a long trampoline. We want to know what you would add to make this sport the best it can be.

Leave us a FanPost, and you could be featured on the front page on Sunday ahead of round one. As always, here is our handy guide to making a FanPost.