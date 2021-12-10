Daily Red Sox Links: David Ortiz, Trevor Story, Rule Changes

Jay Jaffe laid out the case for and against David Ortiz making the Hall of Fame over at FanGraphs. Count me down in the “for” column. (Jay Jaffe; FanGraphs)

Ortiz already has his fair share of honors and he just added another. (Ian Browne; MLB.com)

While Red Sox fans may hate Alex Rodriguez, Ortiz doesn’t share the sentiment. (Tom Westerholm; Boston.com)

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire, and the more rumors we hear about the Red Sox being linked with Trevor Story, the more it looks like they might actually sign him. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

Jen McCaffrey took a look at the Red Sox’s Rule 5 draft picks. (Jen McCaffrey; The Athletic)

They may not have won the World Series in 2021, but the Red Sox were still better than every other team (in baseball or otherwise) in getting Googled. (Alex Reimer; WEEI/Audacy)

The financial side of things is perhaps the most important part of the lockout, but there will likely be some significant changes to the actual game when a new collective bargaining agreement is struck. (Michael Silverman; Boston Globe)