Daily Red Sox Links: Xander Bogaerts, Chris Taylor, Rob Refsnyder

With all the money being thrown at free agent shortstops recently, Xander Bogaerts just has to wait until his potentially even bigger payday comes. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

With his ability to play all over the field and after his postseason heroics in 2021, Chris Taylor seemed like someone Chaim Bloom would eventually add to the Red Sox’s roster. It appears that is not the case. (Chris Cotillo; MassLive)

They may not be making huge moves, but the Red Sox are making moves all the same. Outfielder Rob Refsnyder is one of the latest additions. (Chris Cotillo: MassLive)

So is Christin Stewart. (Rob Bradford; WEEI/Audacy)

Oh and James Paxton, with the news breaking late last night. (Anthony Franco; MLB Trade Rumors)

Corey Kluber and the Red Sox are putting together the weirdest reboot of “He’s Just Not That Into You.” (Chris Cotillo; MassLive)

The money going toward the Fenway Sports Group’s acquisition of the Pittsburgh Penguins isn’t impeding the Red Sox from spending. (Alex Reimer; WEEI/Audacy)

Sit back and let Jay Jaffe spin you a tale of Lefty O’Doul, who played exactly one season with the Red Sox and provided reassurance to us all that the best days of your life can come after turning 30. (Jay Jaffe; FanGraphs)