Daily Red Sox Links: J.D. Martinez, Chaim Bloom, Justin Verlander

Over the weekend the first big domino of the Boston Red Sox offseason fell, with J.D. Martinez declining to use his opt out, staying in Boston for 2022. There has been some mixed reaction to the news, but there is plenty to be happy about as a fan. (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe)

With the weekend behind us and all of the various roster decisions made, we have a bit clearer a picture of Boston’s coming winter, and the offseason can start in earnest. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

Chaim Bloom talked about potentially targeting a free agent with the qualifying offer attached, and while nothing is at all certain, he appears more open to the possibility than he was a year ago. (Christopher Smith; Masslive)

But even if he is willing to engage in some of those conversations, would any of the options be worth it? (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

One of the possible targets would be Justin Verlander, who is coming off an injury and threw for scouts on Monday. (Rob Bradford; WEEI)

He may not be the wisest target, though. (Jenna Ciccotelli; NESN)