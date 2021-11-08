MLB Roundup 11/8: Qualifying offers and Gold Gloves

14 players receive qualifying offers

It was a busy Sunday around baseball as it marked the fifth day after the season concluded, which in turn meant it was the deadline for option decisions to be made as well as for teams to decide whether or not to dole out qualifying offers to impending free agents. If a qualifying offer is handed out, the player can accept the one-year deal worth $18.4 million or they can reject the deal and hit the open market with the signing team losing a draft pick after adding the player to their roster. The following 14 players received offers this year.

Brandon Belt (1B, SFG)

Nick Castellanos (OF, CIN)

Michael Conforto (OF, NYM)

Carlos Correa (SS, HOU)

Freddie Freeman (1B, ATL)

Raisel Iglesias (RH RP, LAA)

Robbie Ray (LH SP, TOR)

Eduardo Rodriguez (LH SP, BOS)

Corey Seager (SS, LAD)

Marcus Semien (2B/SS, TOR)

Trevor Story (SS, COL)

Noah Syndergaard (RH SP, NYM)

Chris Taylor (UTL, LAD)

Justin Verlander (RH SP, HOU)

It has been a half-decade since this many players received qualifying offers. The players above will now have 10 days to decide whether or not they will accept the one-year deal or hit the open market. Most of the players will reject the deal, though it’s worth mentioning that, at least under the current CBA, players can only be extended a qualifying offer once, so theoretically a player could accept this deal and then hit the open market next winter unencumbered by draft pick compensation. Of course, there’s a certain level of risk to that given the uncertainty around what the next CBA will look like.

For the Red Sox, there is obviously some impact with Rodriguez being given an offer, and he’s the kind of pitcher I could see taking the offer and hoping to bounce back (results-wise, at least) in 2022 to get a big deal next winter in free agency. If he doesn’t leave, the Red Sox will be looking to fill that rotation spot, and a few options like Syndergaard and Verlander would cost a draft pick to sign. Iglesias would also be a top-tier reliever, which is a need, but the draft pick may create some pause from this Red Sox front office.

Gold Glove winners announced

Also on Sunday, the Gold Glove winners were announced. Boston had one finalist in Hunter Renfroe, who was one of three finalists in right field, but he did not win. The winners are below.

American League

C: Sean Murphy, OAK

1B: Yuli Gurriel, HOU

2B: Marcus Semien, TOR

3B: Matt Chapman, OAK

SS: Carlos Correa, HOU

LF: Andrew Benintendi, KC

CF: Michael A. Taylor, KC

RF: Joey Gallo, TEX/NYY

P: Dallas Keuchel, CHW

National League

C: Jacob Stallings, PIT

1B: Paul Goldschmidt, STL

2B: Tommy Edman, STL

3B: Nolan Arenado, STL

SS: Brandon Crawford, SFG

LF: Tyler O’Neill, STL

CF: Harrison Bader, STL

RF: Adam Duvall, MIA/ATL

P: Max Fried, ATL

A few notes here, starting with the lone Red Sox connection in left field as Andrew Benintendi won his first career Gold Glove. The ex-Red Sox outfielder had a so-so year, sitting around average at the plate, though that value was obviously boosted with his defense. Over on the NL side, things were dominated by St. Louis, with the Cardinals winning a whopping five Gold Gloves, the most ever. The group included Nolan Arenado, who has now won a ridiculous nine straight Gold Gloves.