Daily Red Sox Links: Eduardo Rodriguez, J.D. Martinez, Kyle Schwarber

It was a busy day around the league on Sunday, with multiple deadlines for option decisions as well as qualifying offers. To that latter point, the Red Sox did extend one qualifying offer to Eduardo Rodriguez. (Ian Browne; RedSox.com)

One of the other big decisions regarding the Red Sox made over the weekend was that of J.D. Martinez to not opt out. That would seemingly affect Kyle Schwarber’s status with the team, though Chaim Bloom says not to rule out a reunion. (Matt Vautour; Masslive)

Chaim Bloom also talked about the team’s depth at first base, where Bobby Dalbec surged in the second half and also where their top prospect happens to play as well. (Julian McWilliams; Boston Globe)

The Red Sox will presumabl y be targeting some starting pitching help this winter. Here are the top names on the free agent market. (Aaron Gleeman; The Athletic)

This came as a surprise to no one, but Garrett Richards had his 2022 option declined. Bloom had some nice things to say about the veteran, though, and didn’t rule out a return to Boston. (Jenna Ciccotelli; NESN)

Tim Hyers decided not to return as the Red Sox hitting coach, instead seeking out new opportunities. He found one in Texas. (Rob Bradford; WEEI)