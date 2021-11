Happy Sunday! Did you enjoy that extra hour of sleep? J.D. Martinez can opt out today so that’s the news we’ll be waiting for. The Patriots take on the Panthers at 1:00 PM ET. The Celtics and Bruins are off so it’s football and the very beginnings of the hot stove today. Talk about what you want, ponder J.D. vs Schwarber as DH; and be good to one another.