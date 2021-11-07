Daily Red Sox Links: Xander Bogaerts; Don Orsillo; Rob Manfred

Pedro Martinez thinks it would be a mistake for Xander Bogaerts to opt out of his contract after the 2022 season. While I agree, I want what is best for Xander and ultimately he has to do what’s best for him. (Julian McWilliams; Boston Globe)

Don Orsillo says Jerry Remy was the main reason he got the Red Sox play-by-play gig. Rem Dog was a smart man. (Chad Finn; Boston.com)

Rob Manfred and the C-Suite cowardice of Major League Baseball. I’m surprised more was not said during the playoffs. (Salena Zito; Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Old-Friend Craig Kimbrel’s option was picked up by the Chicago White Sox. The bigger question is if he will remain in Chicago, as a trade may be explored. (Scott Merkin; MLB.com)

However, other old-friend Joe Kelly’s option was not picked up by the Los Angles Dodgers. He did say he would be healthy come Spring Training. (Jorge Castillo; Los Angeles Times)