Happy Tuesday everyone. Today is the non-tender deadline, and teams have until 8:00 PM ET to decide whether or not they will tender deals to their arbitration-eligible players. For the Red Sox, it shouldn’t be very suspenseful. As for sports on the docket, it’s just the Bruins for the Boston sports side, as they take on the Red Wings starting at 7:00 PM ET. Use this space to discuss whatever you’d like. As always, just be nice to each other.