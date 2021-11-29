Daily Red Sox Links: Michael Wacha, Rafael Devers

It’s certainly too early to judge the Red Sox offseason in any meaningful way, but the fact remains that they haven’t done as much as other clubs around the league heading towards the likely lockout. But they did sign Michael Wacha over the weekend. Here’s an introduction to the new Red Sox pitcher. (Conor Roche; Boston Globe)

The righty is not coming off of a very impressive season with the Rays, and his last few years in general haven’t exactly been filled with elite production. Despite that, here’s why Wacha was an intriguing option for this front office. (Rob Bradford; WEEI)

In his meeting with the media, the former Cardinal expressed his confidence that he could turn that recent track record around. (Ian Browne; RedSox.com)

Part of the reason for that confidence is that Wacha believes his pitch mix is exactly where it needs to be. (Christopher Smith; Masslive)

The Red Sox do have some intriguing pitching depth waiting in the wings ready to fight for spots, but Wacha is still eyeing a rotation spot. (Chad Jennings; The Athletic)

Sean McAdam looks into the possibility of a Rafael Devers extension this winter. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)