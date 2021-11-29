 clock menu more-arrow no yes

OTM Open Thread 11/29: It is Monday

No case of the Mondays in MLB

By Mike Carlucci
2019 Major League Baseball Winter Meetings Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Happy Monday! The hot stove is official lit and went from a brief flicker to a full flame over the weekend. The Sox got in on the action with Michael Wacha but really big names are on the move too! Today is the penultimate day of November, the lockout is expected in December, so this might be the best of baseball for a while. Talk about Begay you want, cross names off the free agent wish list, and be good to one another.

