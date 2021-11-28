OTM Open Thread 11/28: It is Sunday

Happy Sunday everyone. Today is the last day of my vacation, so for those wondering tomorrow things will get back to normal in terms of daily content. Beyond that, all three major Boston teams play today, with the Pats hosting the Titans for a huge game at 1:00 PM ET. Tonight, the Celtics take on the Raptors starting at 6:00 PM ET while the Bruins play the Canucks starting at 7:00 PM ET. Use this space to discuss whatever you’d like. As always, just be nice to each other.
