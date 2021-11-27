OTM Open Thread 11/27: It is Saturday

Happy Saturday! There were snow flurries in Boston yesterday. Get ready for winter and then spring! The Celtics and Bruins both have the day off today. The Red Sox made a small pitching move, signing Michael Wacha pending a physical, per Jeff Passan. Talk about what you want, think about how the Great Muppet Caper revolved around the stolen Baseball Diamond, and be good to one another.
I know, I know, I’m sorry, but every time they say “Michael Wacha” I just want to make a Fozzie Bear joke pic.twitter.com/GhrOTxIWFc— Hand In Ghoul-ve ⚾️ (@GloveCast) April 28, 2021
