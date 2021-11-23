David Ortiz arrives on loaded Hall of Fame ballot

It’s hard to believe David Ortiz hasn’t played a game since October 2016. But the eight-time MVP nominee, three-time World Series winner, 10-time All-Star, 2006 home run leader is on the 2022 Hall of Fame ballot looking to take his place in Cooperstown.

It’s never easy to get inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame and being primarily a designated hitter sure doesn’t help. Although, with the 2019 election of Edgar Martinez, the long time DH for the Seattle Mariners, the road was paved for Big Papi and all who follow to show that their position deserves representation like those on the field. With the universal DH a possible inclusion in the next CBA, the DH soon may not just be an American League quirk but a rule across baseball.

Ortiz is joined by fellow former Red Sox Carl Crawford, Jonathan Papelbon, Jake Peavy, and A.J. Pierzynski among first time candidates. Roger Clemens, Manny Ramirez, Curt Schilling (who has requested voters exclude him this year), and Billy Wagner - the others with Sox history - are all holdovers.

It’s the final year for Clemens and Schilling (as well as Barry Bonds) so if the writers don’t support induction their only hope will be a Veterans Committee down the road.

This is also the first year for a few other big names, first among them, Alex Rodriguez. A-Rod’s legacy is about as complicated as they come. Prince Fielder, Ryan Howard, Justin Moreau, and Mark Teixeira round out the first basemen. Tim Lincecum is the only other new pitcher. And the final name, Jimmy Rollins, is the other shortstop besides Rodriguez.

All of these guys had remarkable careers and some looked like no-brainer HOF picks even half of two-thirds into their careers.

This is the full 2022 MLB Hall of Fame ballot:

As just announced by @baseballhall, here's the 2022 @officialBBWAA Hall of Fame ballot: pic.twitter.com/tesaStndwI — Ryan Thibodaux (@NotMrTibbs) November 22, 2021