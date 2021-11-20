Daily Red Sox Links: Jeter Downs, Brayan Bello, Garrett Whitlock

Friday was a big day for the BostonRed Sox roster, with a group of four players headlined by Jeter Downs being added to the 40-man to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft. Julian McWilliams looks at the players who were protected. (Julian McWilliams; Boston Globe)

Four players is not really a small number to protect relatively speaking, but Boston did have a lot of decisions to make this year and four was a conservative number to protect. Now, they take their chances and are risking losing one or more of their prospects. (Chad Jennings; The Athletic)

They needn’t look any further than their bullpen to know the risks that can be presented by leaving talented players unprotected. Just ask the Yankees. (Rob Bradford; WEEI)

Mike Cole tries his hand at projecting the roster for 2022. (Mike Cole; NESN)

After Eduardo Rodriguez left Boston for the Detroit Tigers, where with the Red Sox now turn to fill their rotation? (Steve Hewitt; Boston Herald)

John Tomase looks at some small market rosters to find potential trade targets for Boston. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)