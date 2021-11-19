FanPost Friday: For what are you thankful?

Somehow we are already in the holiday season, with less than a week remaining until Thanksgiving, and then the December holidays coming right after that. As far as the offseason goes, things are moving a little bit more quickly than I think many of us expected, but said expectations were basically on the floor so any amount of movement was going to be more than expected. For the Red Sox’ part, there has not been much movement at all. With the expiration of the CBA coming right at the start of December and a potential transaction feed, that just means we have more time to look back at the season that was. Most fans might not like that, but for Red Sox fans it’s not the worst thing to look back at what was a very fun 2021.

And so, with Thanksgiving coming up, we might as well lean into the holiday for this week’s FanPost Friday. We’ll simply ask: What are you most thankful for from the 2021 Red Sox? It can be a player, another employee, a game, a series, a trend, really anything that sticks with you from the 2021 season for which you are particularly thankful.

Leave us a FanPost, and you could be featured on the front page on Sunday ahead of round one. As always, here is our handy guide to making a FanPost.