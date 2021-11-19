Daily Red Sox Links: Jeter Downs, Chris Taylor, Marcus Semien

Related Previewing the Rule 5 protection deadline for the Red Sox

With today marking the deadline for teams to protect eligible prospects from the Rule 5 draft by adding them to the 40-man roster, Julian McWilliams previews the decisions ahead for the Red Sox. (Julian McWilliams; Boston Globe)

Jen McCaffrey makes the case for the Red Sox to make their big splash this winter at second base by adding Marcus Semien. (Jen McCaffrey; The Athletic)

Within this story about Dodgers players declining their qualifying offers we learn of potential interest from Boston in Chris Taylor. (Juan Toribio; Dodgers.com)

Of course, this time of year it is important to keep these reports in perspective. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

The American League MVP voting went as expected with Shohei Ohtani winning unanimously, but a few Red Sox players got some down ballot love. (Jenna Ciccotelli; NESN)

Jason Mastrodonato says the Red Sox need to take their roster to the next level with a top-tier pitcher this winter. (Jason Mastrodonato; Boston Herald)