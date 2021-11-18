Daily Red Sox Links: Eduardo Rodriguez, Chaim Bloom, Justin Verlander

We always knew it was a possibility, of course, with him hitting the open market, but we learned on Monday that Eduardo Rodriguez would officially be leaving the organization, signing a five-year deal with the Tigers. Chaim Bloom spoke about the now-former Boston Red Sox lefty and his departure. (Chris Cotillo; Masslive)

The team now has to pivot and figure out how they are going to replace him in the rotation. Justin Verlander appeared to be one answer, but he’s now off the market. Who could be the next targets? (Patrick McAvoy; NESN)

The good news for the rotation is that there is some good depth returning, as well top-end talent like Nathan Eovaldi. He didn’t take home any hardware on Wednesday, but he got some love in the Cy Young voting. (Steve Hewitt; Boston Herald)

Alex Speier had a vote for the Cy Young this year, and he spoke about that experience and what it taught him about how we value pitching in this modern era. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

The deadline to protect Rule 5-eligible players is later this week. Chad Jennings previews the decisions coming before the Red Sox. (Chad Jennings; The Athletic)