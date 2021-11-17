Baseball America releases top 10 prospect list

It’s officially prospect season. With the offseason now a few weeks deep, outlets around the interwebs have started to release their individual team prospect lists, and Baseball America is among them. The biggest name in prospect coverage on this here internet, they once again turned to Alex Speier to put together their top 10 list for the Red Sox, which can be found here. We highly encourage a subscription to Baseball America if you have any interest in what’s going on in the minors (and in amateur ball) around the league and the country. We’ll leave out what they say in the scouting sections of these posts, which you can find in the linked post above.

But here is the top 10 list:

Marcelo Mayer, SS Triston Casas, 1B Nick Yorke, 2B Jarren Duran, OF Brayan Bello, RHP Jeter Downs, INF Blaze Jordan, 3B/1B Bryan Mata, RHP Josh Winckowski, RHP Jay Groome, LHP

This is an interesting list, and there are a few points I want to hit.

We might as well start right at the top, where I have some disagreement. I put out my own personal top 10 earlier this month, and had Marcelo and Casas flipped on my list. I talked about it a bit in that post, but for me the upside of Casas’ bat as well as his proximity to the majors — he could debut in 2022 — puts him a bit ahead of Mayer. That said, the latter plays a more premium position and the 2021 first rounder has a real chance to be a special player. I think it’s close either way and my suspicion is that we’ll see a near even split of who tops various lists this winter.

My biggest disagreement is with Jordan, who I was surprised to see as high as he was. There is certainly plenty of upside here from the 2020 draftee, and he has some of the best power potential in the system. When he did get a chance to play this past summer, it was an overwhelmingly positive experience. For me, though, the sample just wasn’t big enough for me to put him in my top 10. A big part of that, to be fair, is that I’m generally lower on players with as much swing and miss concern as Jordan has. If he comes out of the gates hot in 2022, I’ll quickly move him up my board. I just want to see it over a larger sample.

