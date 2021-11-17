Daily Red Sox Links: Eduardo Rodriguez, Javier Báez, John Henry

Although he wasn’t always the easiest pitcher to watch and was downright frustrating at times, Eduardo Rodriguez was in this rotation for a long time by today’s standards and was part of many good teams. He said goodbye to the fanbase on Tuesday after signing with the Detroit Tigers. (Chris Cotillo; Masslive)

With Rodriguez out, the rotation has garnered a closer look for this offseason. They could likely still use outside help, but they do have two intriguing internal replacement options. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

Boston could also use some help on the infield, and specifically at second base. Could they make a splash there? (Tom Westerholm; Boston.com)

On the outfield side of things, if they do decide to make a change there they could look to a star in Japan who is being posted this winter. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

Amid all of these other potential targets, don’t forget about the big need in the bullpen. (Brian Barrett; WEEI)

It seems as though the Fenway Sports Group has found their next venture. (Emily Kaplan; ESPN)