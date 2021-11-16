Daily Red Sox Links: Eduardo Rodriguez, Garrett Whitlock, Julio Lugo

The Boston Red Sox lost their first big free agent on Monday when Eduardo Rodriguez made a quick decision in his free agency and signed a five-year deal with the Tigers. Where does that leave the Red Sox now in the rotation? (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

John Tomase wonders where they will turn now that they know they will have to look outside the organization for a replacement. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

The rotation is a clear area of need. The outfield is less clear, with the incumbent group coming off a season in which they were solid all-around, though not so good that they can’t be improved. (Julian McWilliams; Boston Globe)

Chad Jennings has a great story on the friendship between Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck. (Chad Jennings; The Athletic)

Over at FanGraphs, Ben Clemens looks over the offseason needs for teams in the AL and NL East. (Ben Clemens; FanGraphs)

Some sad news from the Red Sox family, as we learned on Monday that former Boston shortstop Julio Lugo passed away. (Michael Silverman; Boston.com)