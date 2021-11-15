OTM Open Thread 11/15: It is Monday

Happy Monday everyone. It’s awards week around MLB, and tonight the Rookie of the Year for each league is handed out. Randy Arozarena of the Rays is the favorite to win on the AL side, with teammate Wander Franco and Houston’s Luis Garcia coming in as the other two finalists. On the NL side, Jonathan India of the Reds is the likely winner and is joined as a finalist by St. Louis’ Dylan Carlson and Miami’s Trevor Rogers. In addition to the Rookie of the Year winners, the Celtics are also in action looking to bounce back after an ugly loss against the Cavs. They play in Cleveland this time starting at 7:00 PM ET. Use this space to discuss whatever you’d like. As always, just be nice to each other.