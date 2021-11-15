Daily Red Sox Links: Triston Casas, Eduardo Rodriguez, Justin Verlander

While things at the major-league level have not really gotten going as of yet for the hot stove, it was a big weekend down in the desert for the Arizona Fall League, which held its All-Star festivities. Triston Casas was among the game’s top performers. (Sam Dykstra; MLB.com)

Later in the weekend will be the deadline for Eduardo Rodriguez to make a decision on the qualifying offer extended to him by the Red Sox. It does seem like there is plenty of interest popping up for the lefty around the league. (Darragh McDonald; MLB Trade Rumors)

While Boston has been working to get a little bit younger and try to reset for another window, is now the time to focus on some older players? (Rick McNair; BoSox Injection)

The offseason is still young, and there is a potential lockout on the horizon. Ken Rosenthal gets us set up with a winter primer. (Ken Rosenthal; The Athletic)

This is from earlier last week, but I thought it was an interesting read on the way we watch baseball now. (Craig Goldstein and Patrick Dubuque)