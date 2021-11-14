OTM Open Thread 11/14: It is Sunday

Happy Sunday everyone. As we wait for any potential moves around baseball, it is at least a big football day with the Patriots playing a huge one at home agains the Browns. That one kicks off at 1:00 PM ET. Later tonight, the Bruins also playing, taking on the Canadiens at home and looking to make it two wins in as many days. Sunday Night Football tonight is between the Chiefs and Raiders. Use this space to discuss whatever you’d like. As always, just be nice to each other.