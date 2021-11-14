Daily Red Sox Links: Eduardo Rodriguez, Justin Verlander, Triston Casas

Sean McAdam takes a look at the big deadline coming up for teams this week, as they have until Friday to protect players from the Rule 5 Draft by adding them to the 40-man roster. McAdam looks at who the Red Sox could be protecting. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

Moving over to the major-league side of things, the Red Sox need to boost their rotation, and Jason Mastrodonato says that if it comes down to Eduardo Rodriguez or Justin Verlander, Boston should go with the latter. (Jason Mastrodonato; Boston Herald)

Speaking of the starting pitching market, the staff at ESPN outlines some of the biggest questions surrounding it. (ESPN)

The Fall Star Game took place on Saturday featuring the best the Arizona Fall League has to offer. Triston Casas and Kole Cottam helped lead their side to victory. (Stephanie Sheehan and Nick Trujillo; MLB.com)

Peter Abraham caught up with old friend Ben Cherington as the latter has his hands full trying to rebuild the Pirates. (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe)