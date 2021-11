Happy Saturday! No need to set your clock back this weekend. While Nathan Eovaldi isn’t in the running for Cy Young, Bogaerts and Devers took home some Silver Slugger honors. We have two sports today: the Bruins face the Devils at 1:00 PM ET and this evening the Celtics take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8:00 PM ET. Talk about what your want and be good to one another.