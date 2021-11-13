Daily Red Sox Links: Chris Sale, Noah Song, Carlos Correa

As we wait for things to really get cooking in this hot stove season, Jim Bowden answers a few early offseason questions, and indicates the Red Sox may have some tricks up their sleeve. (Jim Bowden; The Athletic)

Ian Browne takes stock of the Red Sox bullpen, noting some players who made names for themselves in 2021 and others to look for in 2022. (Ian Browne; RedSox.com)

Speaking of prospects to watch in 2022, one of the biggest ones could be Noah Song, assuming the righty makes his return to the organization at some point next year. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

Here are some of the biggest questions the Red Sox will need to answer this winter, including some about Chris Sale and Matt Barnes. (Jenna Ciccotelli; NESN)

The GM Meetings came and went this past week with no major moves being made. It’s not always a time for wheeling and dealing like the Winter Meetings later, but the total lack of activity may be an omen for the next couple of months. (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe)