MLB Roundup 11/12: Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers among Silver Slugger winners

Silver Slugger winners announced

Awards season starts in earnest next week with the major individual hardware given out, but we did get the Gold Gloves already, and on Thursday the winners of the Silver Sluggers were announced. For our purposes, both Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers won, sweeping the left side of the infield for the Boston Red Sox. For the former it was his fourth Silver Slugger coming after Bogaerts hit .295/.370/.493 for a 130 wRC+. Devers, meanwhile, took home his first Silver Slugger after hitting .279/.352/.538 for a 134 wRC+. There are questions about the defense for these two players and they are certainly valid, but we see here a good illustration of how valuable both players are at the plate.

Here is the full list of Silver Slugger winners:

AL

C: Salvador Perez, KC

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR

2B: Marcus Semien, TOR

SS: Xander Bogaerts, BOS

3B: Rafael Devers, BOS

OF: Teoscar Hernández, TOR

OF: Aaron Judge, NYY

OF: Cedric Mullins, BAL

DH: Shohei Ohtani, LAA

NL

C: Buster Posey, SF

1B: Freddie Freeman, ATL

2B: Ozzie Albies, ATL

SS: Fernando Tatís Jr., SD

3B: Austin Riley, ATL

OF: Juan Soto, WAS

OF: Bryce Harper, PHI

OF: Nick Castellanos, CIN

P: Max Fried, ATL

Arizona Fall League Update

Not too much going on in the AFL on Thursday from a Red Sox perspective. Connor Seabold was the top prospect from Boston’s system to appear, starting for Scottsdale and having a good outing. The righty did not allow a run over three innings of work, allowing three singles and a walk while striking out six. It was his best showing of the fall. On the position player side, Kole Cottam has been quietly heating up and got the start at catcher for this game. He went 1-3 with a double and two strikeouts. Christian Koss also started, playing at second base and going 1-3 with a single. Seabold and Cottam did both make errors as well.