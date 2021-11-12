MLB Roundup 11/12: Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers among Silver Slugger winners

Silver Slugger winners announced
Awards season starts in earnest next week with the major individual hardware given out, but we did get the Gold Gloves already, and on Thursday the winners of the Silver Sluggers were announced. For our purposes, both Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers won, sweeping the left side of the infield for the Boston Red Sox. For the former it was his fourth Silver Slugger coming after Bogaerts hit .295/.370/.493 for a 130 wRC+. Devers, meanwhile, took home his first Silver Slugger after hitting .279/.352/.538 for a 134 wRC+. There are questions about the defense for these two players and they are certainly valid, but we see here a good illustration of how valuable both players are at the plate.
Here is the full list of Silver Slugger winners:
AL
C: Salvador Perez, KC
1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR
2B: Marcus Semien, TOR
SS: Xander Bogaerts, BOS
3B: Rafael Devers, BOS
OF: Teoscar Hernández, TOR
OF: Aaron Judge, NYY
OF: Cedric Mullins, BAL
DH: Shohei Ohtani, LAA
NL
C: Buster Posey, SF
1B: Freddie Freeman, ATL
2B: Ozzie Albies, ATL
SS: Fernando Tatís Jr., SD
3B: Austin Riley, ATL
OF: Juan Soto, WAS
OF: Bryce Harper, PHI
OF: Nick Castellanos, CIN
P: Max Fried, ATL
Arizona Fall League Update
Not too much going on in the AFL on Thursday from a Red Sox perspective. Connor Seabold was the top prospect from Boston’s system to appear, starting for Scottsdale and having a good outing. The righty did not allow a run over three innings of work, allowing three singles and a walk while striking out six. It was his best showing of the fall. On the position player side, Kole Cottam has been quietly heating up and got the start at catcher for this game. He went 1-3 with a double and two strikeouts. Christian Koss also started, playing at second base and going 1-3 with a single. Seabold and Cottam did both make errors as well.
