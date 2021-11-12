Daily Red Sox Links: Bobby Dalbec, Hunter Renfroe, Nathan Eovaldi

One of the big questions the Boston Red Sox front office need to answer for themselves heading into this offseason is how much they can buy into what Bobby Dalbec did in the second half, and what that means for how they handle the first base position this winter. (Chad Jennings; The Athletic)

Of course, they could decide to try and move Dalbec this winter, though any potential deal possesses just as much risk as sticking with him. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

Jason Mastrodonato says he is expecting the Red Sox to focus more on depth than top-end talent this offseason. (Jason Mastrodonato; Boston Herald)

On the other hand, as a result of failing to sign Jud Fabian this past summer, they have less reason to worry about the draft pick side of signing a free agent who was extended a qualifying offer. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

Hunter Renfroe played a big role in Boston’s season, but he’s due a raise in arbitration and could find himself in trade talks this winter. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

He’s coming off a breakout season and entering the final year of his current contract, but an extension for Nathan Eovaldi doesn’t seem to be a top priority at this point. (Rob Bradford; WEEI)