FanPost Friday: Who should be protected?

As we continue to roll through the early parts of this offseason, the next important on the board for teams is November 19, which is a week from today. Next Friday, teams will need to protect prospects from the Rule 5 Draft, and any eligible player who is not placed on the 40-man roster by that date can be selected by other teams in the Rule 5 Draft next month. Players who were originally signed at age 18 or younger are eligible after five years of pro experience while players who were originally signed at age 19 or older are eligible after four years.

For the Red Sox, there are some interesting decisions to be made, and we want you to decide who you think should be given a spot on the 40-man next week. Sox Prospects helps us out here with a full list of eligible names, and this year’s list includes some interesting names including Jeter Downs, Brayan Bello, Josh Winckowski, Kutter Crawford, Thaddeus Ward, Durbin Feltman, and more. Make the case for who you think deserves protection.

Leave us a FanPost, and you could be featured on the front page on Sunday ahead of round one. As always, here is our handy guide to making a FanPost.