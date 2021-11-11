Arizona Fall League Update: Triston Casas a Fall Star

Fall Stars announced

As we head into the midpoint of the Arizona Fall League schedule, we get to one of the best parts of the fall, the All Star Game. In a league filled with some of the best and most intriguing prospects around baseball, this is the time when the best (or at least the hottest) get to gather for all to see in an exhibition. That game will take place on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Among Red Sox prospects, the East squad only has one, though there is a chance a second joins them. But Triston Casas, the top prospect in the organization, will be there as he has been typically awesome down in the desert. Over 18 games he is hitting .357/.471/.471, showing that great patience that has been with him since joining the organization.

Potentially joining him is Jeter Downs, who is part of the final vote process to determine the final spot on the roster. (You can vote here.) The infielder, coming off a disappointing regular season campaign, was the best hitter in the desert for the first week or two of the year, but he’s since cooled off. Still, overall he’s hitting .196/.393/.522.

Game Update

There was also a game on Wednesday, and Casas was again the highlight. Starting at first base in this game, he went 3-4 with a pair of doubles plus a single, knocking in a run and scoring one as well. More negatively, he was caught stealing. Christian Koss also got the start, playing third base, but he had a tough day going 0-3 with a walk and two strikeouts. He also made a fielding error. On the mound, Andrew Politi and Brendan Cellucci both got appearances out of the bullpen. The former threw a scoreless inning with a walk while the latter also threw a scoreless inning, walking two.