Daily Red Sox Links: Rafael Devers, Eduardo Rodriguez, Kyle Schwarber

Rafael Devers is both the present and the future for the Boston Red Sox because of how effective he is at the plate. (Julian McWilliams; Boston Globe)

Even though they already gave him the qualifying offer, the Red Sox are looking to keep Eduardo Rodriguez around for longer than just one more year. (Christopher Smith; MassLive)

Regardless of what happens with Rodriguez, it wouldn’t hurt to add a few more starters and there are potential trades that could help. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

If the Red Sox are looking for starting depth, Steven Matz might be a serviceable addition. (Ricky Doyle; NESN)

Kyle Schwarber was fantastic in his half season with the Red Sox in 2021. Why wouldn’t they want to bring him back? (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

According to Scott Boras, J.D. Martinez’s agent, the Red Sox aren’t playing the waiting game when it comes to winning. (Christopher Smith; MassLive)

It isn’t just Boras who’s indicating such a strategy. Chaim Bloom is as well, if a bit less directly. (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe)

Imagine letting Garrett Whitlock go in the Rule 5 draft. That’s a tough look for Brian Cashman. (Alex Reimer; WEEI/Audacy)