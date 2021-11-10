Red Sox reportedly have multi-year offer out to Eduardo Rodriguez

The offseason is only a few days old, but the rumor mill is already churning and Eduardo Rodriguez seems to be a focal point of a lot of these early whispers. And on Wednesday, the Boston Red Sox were involved in some of those rumors as well. Boston has already has a one-year offer out to Rodriguez in the form of the $18.4 million qualifying offer, but Jon Heyman is also reporting that Boston has a multi-year offer out to the lefty as well.

T-Shirt Collection Take a look at the entire shirt collection from our friends over at BreakingT, including the one pictured above.

This doesn’t come as any major surprise as Rodriguez theoretically could be something of a buy-low coming off a season with plenty of inconsistency, particularly with respect to ERA and other results-based stats. Of course, it’s hard to judge this news in any sort of light to much of an extent since we don’t know how much money was offered in the multi-year deal.

The Red Sox are not the only team showing early interest in the southpaw, either. On Tuesday, Jon Morosi indicated the Los Angeles Angles’ desire to improve their pitching, and Rodriguez was mentioned as someone they’ve had some conversations with. On Wednesday, Morosi reported that the Detroit Tigers are also showing interest in Rodriguez. At the very least, this degree of early interest likely also points to Rodriguez declining the aforementioned qualifying offer. He has until next Wednesday to make this decision officially.

Rodriguez is coming off an up-and-down 2021. Over the course of 31 starts plus one relief appearance, the lefty finished the season with a 4.74 ERA and a 3.32 FIP, the largest gap between ERA and FIP among pitchers with at least 150 innings. He has been in the Red Sox organization since 2014 when Boston acquired him in a midseason deal in exchange for Andrew Miller.