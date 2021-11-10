Daily Red Sox Links: Xander Bogaerts, Tanner Houck, Garrett Whitlock

Considering how good Xander Bogaerts is, I’m sure the Red Sox would prefer to have a bit more certainty about his future with the team beyond 2022. (Julian McWilliams; Boston Globe)

Last season featured breakout performances from Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock and that could lead them to roles in the starting rotation. (Lauren Campbell; NESN)

Speaking of the rotation, Justin Verlander wouldn’t be the right fit for the Red Sox, according to John Tomase. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

There are a ton of free agents the Red Sox will look into this offseason, but Seiya Suzuki of the NPB in Japan is someone with whom you may not be familiar. (Rob Bradford; WEEI/Audacy)

With the status of the next collective bargaining agreement up in the air, making a splash this offseason will be far from easy. (Christopher Smith; MassLive)

Chad Jennings took a look at how the Red Sox’s 40-man roster has been reshuffled. (Chad Jennings; The Athletic)

Chaim Bloom wasn’t expecting Tim Hyers to walk away from the Red Sox. (Christopher Smith; MassLive)