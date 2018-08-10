Red Sox announce their Players Weekend nicknames

After debuting the idea last season, MLB is coming back with another Players Weekend later this month. For those unfamiliar, this is a fun new tradition from the league when they wear funky new uniforms (they’re not really that funky but whatever) and instead of last names players are given an option of putting a nickname on the back. Some are super boring and just stick with their last name for reasons unbeknownst to me, but most of the players participate. The official festivities will be August 24-26, when the Red Sox head down to Tampa for a three-game series against the Rays. Here is a full list of the Red Sox players participating and their names, courtesy of NESN.

Matt Barnes : Barnacles

: Barnacles Andrew Benintendi : Benny

: Benny Mookie Betts : Mookie

: Mookie Xander Bogaerts : Bogie

: Bogie Jackie Bradley Jr. : JBJ

: JBJ Rafael Devers : Carita

: Carita Nathan Eovaldi : Evo

: Evo Heath Hembree : Heater Here

: Heater Here Marco Hernandez : Markito

: Markito Brock Holt : Brockstar

: Brockstar Brian Johnson : BJ

: BJ Joe Kelly : Jimmy B

: Jimmy B Ian Kinsler : Bootsie

: Bootsie Craig Kimbrel : Dirty Craig

: Dirty Craig Sandy León: Noah

Austin Maddox : Madd Dawg

: Madd Dawg J.D. Martinez : Flaco

: Flaco Mitch Moreland : 2-Bags

: 2-Bags Eduardo Núñez: Nunie

Steve Pearce : Late Lightning

: Late Lightning Dustin Pedroia : Pedey

: Pedey Drew Pomeranz : Big Smooth

: Big Smooth Rick Porcello : Ventidos

: Ventidos David Price : Slim Dunkin

: Slim Dunkin Eduardo Rodriguez : El Gualo

: El Gualo Chris Sale : The Conductor

: The Conductor Carson Smith : Smitty

: Smitty Blake Swihart : Swi

: Swi Tyler Thornburg : Thorn

: Thorn Christian Vazquez : Colo

: Colo Hector Velazquez : Cabezon

: Cabezon Brandon Workman : Work

: Work Steven Wright : Knucksie

So, yeah, that’s a big list. I have a few thoughts, but mostly just wanted to share the names. For one thing, way too many players are just shortening their names. Swi? Thorn? Work? You can do better than that, you guys. The big change from last year is with Chris Sale. The Red Sox ace went with Stickman in 2017, but apparently didn’t like that so much. According to Sale, Pedroia picked this one out for him, and according to the second baseman it’s because Sale “punches tickets.” Sure, why not. Martinez choosing Flaco, which means skinny, is something I don’t really understand but I’m sure there’s some reason for it. Hembree picking “Heater Here” is....something, and I know what you’re all going to say about Johnson’s. Get your head out of the damn gutter.

Anyway, the best is still Dirty Craig and it will always be the best. Dirty Craig 4ever.