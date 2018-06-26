Daily Red Sox Links: Trade Deadline, Alex Cora, Chris Sale

The Red Sox already know what areas of the roster they’d like to improve before the trade deadline. There’s no use in waiting around to make moves, and doing so early could give them an advantage. (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe)

They are at least preparing for the deadline. Reports indicate they are scouting Zach Britton. (Chris Cotillo; Masslive)

They are also believed to be one of the teams expected to be in on Adrian Beltre. (Chris Cotillo; Masslive)

We are almost halfway through this season, and all signs are pointing upward for Chris Sale. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal) ($$)

One of the best qualities for Alex Cora has been his ability to balance player happiness and making winning moves. (Evan Drellich; NBC Sports Boston)

Eduardo Rodriguez took a big of a step back in his last outing, and it’s because he got away from what’s been working. (Bill Koch; Providence Journal)

There’s no denying Jackie Bradley Jr. has been awful at the plate, but the Red Sox shouldn’t give up on him. (Chad Finn; Boston.com)

Ian Browne looks at the trade deadline in his latest mailbag. (Ian Browne; MLB.com)

You are going to be seeing a lot more of David Ortiz moving forward, as the Red Sox legend has signed a multi-year deal with FOX Sports. (Alex Reimer; WEEI)

Home runs are up around the league, and pitchers are using new tunneling ideas to counteract it. (Rob Arthur; The Athletic) ($$)