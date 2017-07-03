Daily Red Sox Links: Deven Marrero, Matt Barnes, John Farrell

Nick Cafardo asked some people around the league how they would solve the Red Sox’ problem at third base. (Nick Cafardo; Boston Globe)

Deven Marrero is getting most of the time at the hot corner right now, and he’s finally starting to hit after putting a little bit of work in. (Brian MacPherson; Providence Journal)

Red Sox July 2 International Free Agency Primer A look at the team’s plans for the international signing period.

Matt Kory tries to figure out how to get more consistency from Matt Barnes. (Matt Kory; BP Boston)

A couple of injured Red Sox players began their rehab assignments over the weekend. (Christopher Smith; Masslive)

John Farrell had quite the weekend, but the highlight was definitely seeing his son’s major-league debut. (Chad Jennings; Boston Herald)