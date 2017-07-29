Red Sox trade Luis Ysla to Dodgers for cash money

The trade deadline is just two days away, and we’re all waiting for sparks to fly either in Boston or somewhere else in the league. Here we go, baby. Major trades happening for Dave Dombrowski and company! On Saturday, the team announced they’d be sending Luis Ysla to the Dodgers in exchange for cash.

Red Sox announce that they've traded LHP Luis Ysla (designated for assignment this week) to Dodgers for cash. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) July 30, 2017

So, yeah. This obviously isn’t very exciting, but it is a thing that happened. Ysla is a left-handed reliever who the Red Sox acquired back in 2015 for Alejandro De Aza. He had made some progress in the minors over the last few years and Boston thought highly enough of the southpaw to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft this past winter. Prior to the season, I wondered if Ysla could avoid the fate of Williams Jerez. That is, avoid becoming another left-handed reliever whose development stagnated after being added to the 40-man roster.

It turns out, he could not avoid that fate. It’s been a rough season for Ysla, who started the year in Double-A and was never able to progress beyond that point. The 25-year-old tossed 46 1⁄ 3 innings over 29 appearances this year and pitched to a 5.05 ERA with 44 strikeouts and 32 walks. Ysla had been designated for assignment earlier in the week when the team traded for Eduardo Nuñez.

In return, the Red Sox get some cash, which is whatever. However, I will take this opportunity to share a fact about me. Whenever I hear the word “cash” I immediately hear Wilmer Valderrama saying “cash money” in that way he said it on “Yo Mama.” It is among my worst qualities.