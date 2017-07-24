Game 101 Gamethread: Red Sox vs. Mariners

Welcome to the first game of the Rafael Devers era. Hopefully the Red Sox will celebrate the occasion with a win, and they'll have Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound to do so. Unfortunately, they'll be going up against a very talented lefty in James Paxton. To make matters even worse, they had to scratch Xander Bogaerts from their lineup. Everything seems stacked against them, so that means we should be looking at a win because baseball is stupid. Of course, if they lose you can just say I jinxed it. You're welcome.

Go Sox!