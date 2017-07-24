Red Sox at Mariners lineup: New-look platoon behind E-Rod; Bogaerts scratched

The Red Sox (55-45) visit Seattle, aka Bizarro Boston, to begin a three-game series with the Mariners (49-51) tonight behind Eduardo Rodriguez (3.66 ERA; 10:10 p.m., NESN). They’ll have a tough task facing lefty James Paxton (3.06 ERA), against whom they’ll throw a platoon lineup that sees Andrew Benintendi batting second with Hanley Ramirez batting cleanup and playing first base. Jackie Bradley Jr. slides up to the five-hole, one spot ahead of DH Chris Young. Deven Marrero gets the start at shortstop (Xander Bogaerts was a late scratch) and bats seventh whike Brock Holt \o/ is at third and batting ninth with Rafael Devers in uniform, but sitting on the bench. SOON, though. Be excited — but maybe not too excited. (Still, excited.)

Today’s great Red Sox lesson, though, comes courtesy of Dan Shaughnessy of all people: Don’t be jerks. A high bar to clear, I know, but a good number of Red Sox seem determine not to clear it, David Price foremost among them. Enough about that. Check out Matt Collins’s series preview here, and read below for the full lineups: