Red Sox vs. Angels Lineups: Sale Day After Dark

Happy Sale Day everyone! The Red Sox are coming off a couple of series splits at Fenway, and they will to get some positive momentum going out west. West coast road trips have always seemed to be the litmus test for any contending Red Sox team, so this next stretch of the schedule could be a big one. Or, maybe not. I don’t know.

Things are set up for them to get off to a great start, as Chris Sale is taking the mound on Friday night. Not only is it Sale Day, but it’s Sale Day with the lefty being on an extra day of rest. Thursday’s game with Doug Fister was tough to watch, but hopefully it will pay off with all of the other starters being well-rested. We’ll get our first look at the strategy tonight.

In the lineup, nothing much has changed as they go up against Ricky Nolasco. It’s essentially business as usual, and that for some reason includes Mitch Moreland’s continued use in the cleanup spot. Here are the full lineups for both sides.

Note: I have no idea what is happening with our table converter but it is not working so we are left with this very pretty screenshot of a Google Sheet. Enjoy!