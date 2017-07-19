Red Sox release Pablo Sandoval, who is immediately signed by the Giants

I thought this might be of some interest to you. The Pablo Sandoval era in Boston has officially come to an end on Wednesday as the team released the third baseman into free agency.

The #RedSox today released 3B Pablo Sandoval. — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 19, 2017

This was not a surprise, as this was obviously going to happen after the team designated Sandoval for assignment earlier in the week. What is coming as a bit of a surprise is that the free agent bust wasted no time finding a new team. And that new team is his old team.

Source: Pablo Sandoval is signing with the Giants. — Jesse Sanchez (@JesseSanchezMLB) July 20, 2017

Sandoval is going to be assigned to Triple-A Sacramento to start his new tenure with the Giants organization, but according to Jon Heyman they expect him to join the big-league club at some point. I am 100 percent convinced Sandoval is going to rake in San Francisco. I do not believe this due to anything he’s done with the Red Sox, of course, but merely because life is pain.

Anyway, there’s a chance this is the last time I write about Sandoval, and that’s pretty neat.