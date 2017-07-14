Red Sox Minor Lines: Brian Johnson is the rotation depth

Pawtucket W 5-0

Aneury Tavarez: 2-5 Steve Selsky: 1-4, 1 RBI

Brian Johnson: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K Austin Maddox: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K Brandon Workman: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

It’s never made much sense for the Red Sox to target a starting pitcher at the trade deadline, and the way Johnson is pitching makes that even more true. Obviously, the major-league squad would be hurt by an injury to one of their five primary starters — any team in baseball would — but Johnson is proving to be a more than capable depth option. Meanwhile, Workman continues to shine in Triple-A and one has to wonder when he’ll get another shot at the highest level.

Portland W 6-1

Danny Mars: 1-5, 1 HR, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 K Michael Chavis: 0-3, 1 BB, 1 E Josh Tobias: 0-4, 1 R, 2 K

Trevor Kelley: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

When Mars is hitting for power, you know he’s locked in at the plate. The dinger was only his fourth of the season and he also has a .776 OPS on the year.

Salem W 4-0

Josh Ockimey: 1-2, 1 HR, 2 BB, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 K Tate Matheny: 0-4, 1 K

Roniel Raudes: 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K Stephen Nogosek: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

With Nick Longhi out of the organization, Ockimey becomes that much more important as a prospect. The first base prospect needs a solid second half this year to prove he can survive a full season, and so far he’s having just that. Despite not exactly tearing the world apart, he is still hitting for power and drawing a ton of walks. Meanwhile, another solid start from Raudes despite not blowing anyone away with his K/BB numbers. He’s not a prototypical exciting SP prospect, but he’s getting the job done.

Greenville W 2-1

Lorenzo Cedrola: 1-4 Tyler Hill: 2-4, 1 3B, 1 HR, 2 R, 1 RBI Roldani Baldwin: 2-4, 1 RBI, 1 K Bobby Dalbec: 0-3, 1 K

Hill hasn’t been nearly the same player as he was in his tremendous 2016 at Lowell, but no one expected him to be that good. He has still defied expectations this year, though, and after his seven total base day on Thursday the young outfielder is hitting .276/.342/.403 and has 27 stolen bases in 32 tries. Seems pretty good.

Lowell PPD

GCL Red Sox L 0-5

Tyler Esplin: 0-4, 1 K C.J. Chatham: 2-3 Cole Brannen: 0-2, 2 BB

DSL Red Sox W 11-3