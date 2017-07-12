 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Daily Red Sox Links: Chris Sale, Christian Vazquez, Third Base

Today’s links look at some bullpen options at the trade deadline, the market for third basemen, and the importance of the international market.

By Matt_Collins
88th MLB All-Star Game Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Alex Speier looks at some possible options to solidify the Red Sox eighth inning. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

Here’s a look at the trade market for third basemen, which may be of some interest to the Red Sox. (Jeff Todd; MLB Trade Rumors)

Chris Sale had himself a solid outing in last night’s All-Star Game. (Jen McCaffrey; Masslive)

This year’s All-Star Game was a reminder of how important the international amateur free agent market can be. (Tim Britton; Providence Journal)

Brett Cowett has an update on the catching situation. (Brett Cowett; BP Boston)

More From Over the Monster