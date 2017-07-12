Daily Red Sox Links: Chris Sale, Christian Vazquez, Third Base

Alex Speier looks at some possible options to solidify the Red Sox eighth inning. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

Here’s a look at the trade market for third basemen, which may be of some interest to the Red Sox. (Jeff Todd; MLB Trade Rumors)

Chris Sale had himself a solid outing in last night’s All-Star Game. (Jen McCaffrey; Masslive)

This year’s All-Star Game was a reminder of how important the international amateur free agent market can be. (Tim Britton; Providence Journal)

Brett Cowett has an update on the catching situation. (Brett Cowett; BP Boston)