Daily Red Sox Links: David Price, Chris Sale, Pedro Martinez

The Red Sox are in first place at the break, and they are in a good position to stay there in the second half. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

Part of the reason they are in a good place is that David Price is starting to hit his stride. (Stephen Hewitt; Boston Herald)

In addition to the major-league Home Run Derby on Monday, Triple-A sluggers competed in theirs later that night. Bryce Brentz took home the crown. (Jared Ravich: MiLB.com)

Chris Sale to start the All-Star Game No surprise here.

Chris Sale was asked how he plans to deal with a powerful NL lineup, and his answer was about what you’d expect. (Ryan Hannable; WEEI)

Jen McCaffrey has a look at how Chris Young stays prepared with his inconsistent playing time. (Jen McCaffrey; Masslive)

MLB Pipeline named their top prospects for the week, and a certain top Red Sox prospect made the team. (Mike Rosenbaum; MLB.com)

Pedro Martinez was on Family Feud, and it went about how you expect. (Nicole Yang; Boston.com)