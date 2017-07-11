 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Daily Red Sox Links: David Price, Chris Sale, Pedro Martinez

Today’s links look at where the Red Sox stand at the break, Chris Sale’s feelings on the NL lineup, and the top prospects of the week.

By Matt_Collins
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Red Sox are in first place at the break, and they are in a good position to stay there in the second half. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

Part of the reason they are in a good place is that David Price is starting to hit his stride. (Stephen Hewitt; Boston Herald)

In addition to the major-league Home Run Derby on Monday, Triple-A sluggers competed in theirs later that night. Bryce Brentz took home the crown. (Jared Ravich: MiLB.com)

Chris Sale to start the All-Star Game

MLB: Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

No surprise here.

Chris Sale was asked how he plans to deal with a powerful NL lineup, and his answer was about what you’d expect. (Ryan Hannable; WEEI)

Jen McCaffrey has a look at how Chris Young stays prepared with his inconsistent playing time. (Jen McCaffrey; Masslive)

MLB Pipeline named their top prospects for the week, and a certain top Red Sox prospect made the team. (Mike Rosenbaum; MLB.com)

Pedro Martinez was on Family Feud, and it went about how you expect. (Nicole Yang; Boston.com)

