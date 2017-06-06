Red Sox Minor Lines: Kyle Kendrick pitches well

Pawtucket W 7-0

Rusney Castillo: 1-3, 1 R, 1 K Ryan Court: 1-4, 1 R, 1 K Steve Selsky: 3-4, 1 HR, 1 R, 4 RBI, 1 K Bryce Brentz: 2-4, 1 R Blake Swihart: 1-4, 2 RBI, 1 K

Kyle Kendrick: 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

Great performance from Kendrick at the perfect time, as the Red Sox could really use some more confidence in their starting pitching depth. The hope is that Brian Johnson will be good to go for the next scheduled start on Saturday, but there’s a chance his throwing sessions don’t go well this week and they have to go in another direction. Kendrick certainly wouldn’t be an ideal choice, as this was his first good outing since the end of April. Hector Velazquez is likely still ahead of him on the depth chart, but either way it’s better to see a good start than a bad one. Meanwhile, Selsky is on a nice little hot streak right now, though, he’ll need an injury or two to get back to the majors.

DSL Red Sox L 0-2

Alexander Martinez: 1-3, 1 BB Ivan Jimenez: 1-3, 2 K Ronaldo Pulgar: 1-3, 1 K, 1 SB

Rayniel Moreno: 4.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 4 K Carlos Cortes: 3.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 3 K

The Dominican Summer League is under way, and this year the Red Sox have....really no players of interest. That’ll happen when penalties keep you from signing international amateurs for the last couple of years. As such, I’m going to highlight players that have good games until some players on the roster start to separate themselves from the competition.