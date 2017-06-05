Daily Red Sox Links: Mookie Betts, David Price, Dustin Pedroia

The baseball world got some bummer news with Mike Trout going down with an injury that figures to keep him out 6-8 weeks. That obviously sucks, but it could open the door for Mookie Betts to win MVP. (Brian MacPherson; Providence Journal)

David Price was outstanding in his last start over the weekend, and he thinks he can be even better. (Christopher Smith; Masslive)

Carson Smith will bring stability to Red Sox bullpen Carson Smith is almost back, here’s what we’re getting.

Although he hasn’t gotten into a ton of games, Sam Travis has used his opportunities to impress the team. (Michael Silverman; Boston Herald)

Dustin Pedroia is still on the disabled list, but he thinks he’ll be ready on Friday when he’s eligible to return. (Rob Bradford; WEEI)

Some sad news in the Red Sox family, as former star Jim Piersall passed away this weekend. (Boston Globe)