Daily Red Sox Links: Joe Kelly, Jackie Bradley Jr., Eduardo Rodriguez

Joe Kelly’s 102.2 mph fastball on April 28 is still the fastest pitch thrown in baseball this year. (Nicole Yang; Boston.com)

Relief pitching prospect Jamie Callahan throws hard as well. The 22-year-old was recently promoted to Pawtucket. (Christopher Smith; MassLive)

April was not the best month for the Red Sox offense, but they started to turn it on in May. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

Jackie Bradley Jr. has hit well against lefties and despite slashing just .226/.322/.444 overall, he still feels like he’s been hitting the ball hard. (Christopher Smith; MassLive)

Despite being held out of the lineup on Thursday and a recent slump, John Farrell is adamant that Andrew Benintendi is not in a platoon role. (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe)

Eduardo Rodriguez was not very effective on Thursday, primarily because he missed pitches. (Joshua Schrock; NESN)

Rodriguez may have had trouble last night, but the Red Sox’s season hangs on the “big three” of Chris Sale, David Price and Rick Porcello. (Christopher Smith; MassLive)