 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Daily Red Sox Links: Joe Kelly, Jackie Bradley Jr., Eduardo Rodriguez

In today’s links Joe Kelly throws harder than anyone in baseball, JBJ makes solid contact and Eduardo Rodriguez misses pitches.

By Phil Neuffer
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Boston Red Sox Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Kelly’s 102.2 mph fastball on April 28 is still the fastest pitch thrown in baseball this year. (Nicole Yang; Boston.com)

Relief pitching prospect Jamie Callahan throws hard as well. The 22-year-old was recently promoted to Pawtucket. (Christopher Smith; MassLive)

April was not the best month for the Red Sox offense, but they started to turn it on in May. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

Jackie Bradley Jr. has hit well against lefties and despite slashing just .226/.322/.444 overall, he still feels like he’s been hitting the ball hard. (Christopher Smith; MassLive)

Despite being held out of the lineup on Thursday and a recent slump, John Farrell is adamant that Andrew Benintendi is not in a platoon role. (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe)

Eduardo Rodriguez was not very effective on Thursday, primarily because he missed pitches. (Joshua Schrock; NESN)

Rodriguez may have had trouble last night, but the Red Sox’s season hangs on the “big three” of Chris Sale, David Price and Rick Porcello. (Christopher Smith; MassLive)

More From Over the Monster