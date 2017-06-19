Daily Red Sox Links: Rick Porcello, Mitch Moreland, Matt Barnes

Things have been very bad for Rick Porcello, and it’s starting to look a lot like 2015 for the 2016 Cy Young winner. (Michael Silverman; Boston Herald)

The rotation has been mostly solid for the Red Sox this year, but there is a thin margin for error right now. Do they need to trade for another rotation member? (Christopher Smith; Masslive)

There’s been a lot of talk surrounding what it’s like to play in Boston over the last few weeks. Clay Buchholz discusses how he did so for so long. (Evan Drellich; CSN New England)

Mitch Moreland was a quiet signing this winter, but it’s paying off in a big way for the Red Sox. (Brian MacPherson; Providence Journal)

There have been a few inconsistent moments, but Matt Barnes has been a mostly steady presence in the eighth inning for Boston’s bullpen. (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe)

The Red Sox aren’t elite in terms of drafting, but they have gotten plenty of value from the draft in recent years. (Matt Kory; BP Boston)